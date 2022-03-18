Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-6-1

(nine, six, six, one)

Pick 5 Midday

9-8-6-8-8

(nine, eight, six, eight, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $147 million

