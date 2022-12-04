OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-5-7

(four, one, five, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

2-0-2-8-7

(two, zero, two, eight, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000

