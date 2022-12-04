OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
4-1-5-7
(four, one, five, seven)
2-0-2-8-7
(two, zero, two, eight, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000
