OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
1-4-5
(one, four, five)
2-2-0-7
(two, two, zero, seven)
6-8-4-2-1
(six, eight, four, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $523 million
