OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
5-6-6
(five, six, six)
7-6-6-6
(seven, six, six, six)
4-9-8-8-5
(four, nine, eight, eight, five)
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
