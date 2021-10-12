OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
0-1-6-0
(zero, one, six, zero)
0-2-1-2-6
(zero, two, one, two, six)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
