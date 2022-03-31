OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
0-0-5
(zero, zero, five)
1-4-8-4
(one, four, eight, four)
6-5-5-9-1
(six, five, five, nine, one)
Estimated jackpot: $222 million
