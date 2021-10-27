OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-7-9-4

(nine, seven, nine, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-2-4-1-4

(five, two, four, one, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

