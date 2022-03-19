Ogunjobi fails physical, deal with Bears is off

Ogunjobi was the most established player the Bears signed in free agency so far, as they tried to rebuild their defensive line in a 4-3 approach. According to an NFL Network report, the Bears agreed initially to pay him $40.5 million over three years.

What Poles did get accomplished was signing help at several other positions, including a replacement for Ogunjobi.Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Fifth-year defensive tackle Justin Jones from the Los Angeles Chargers signed a two-year deal with the Bears, while the team finalized a contract with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Earlier in the week, they had announced the signings of Packers center/guard Lucas Patrick and Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Jones, a third-round draft pick by the Chargers, said he planned to sign with the Indianapolis Colts until he received a phone call late Thursday from Bears coach Matt Eberflus.

“He told me, look, this will be a great opportunity for me,′ ” Jones said. “He said, ’I really think you fit right in with our guys, you fit right in with our scheme, you fit right in with what we’re trying to accomplish.′ ”

Jones knows Ogunjobi and has worked out with him in the past.

“What happened with Larry is terrible,” Jones said. “He’s a great guy. Coming from Cincinnati, he played with one of my best friends, B.J. Hill.”

