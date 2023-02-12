Oguama scores 18 as Cincinnati knocks off S. Florida 84-65

Oguama added five rebounds for the Bearcats (17-9, 8-5 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Davenport scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 (4 for 9 from distance), and added five assists and three steals. Landers Nolley II scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Bulls (10-15, 3-9) were led by Corey Walker Jr., who posted 25 points and six rebounds. Selton Miguel added eight points and two steals for South Florida.