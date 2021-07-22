Oft-injured Avalanche forward Matt Calvert retires at 31

He said that at 18, “I dreamt of becoming an accountant ... and three years later, I was playing in the NHL.”

Calvert said he looks forward to “skating on the outdoor rinks” with his sons Kasey and Beau in retirement.

The Avalanche on Thursday also announced the re-signing of forward Kiefer Sherwood, who tallied three assists in 16 games for the Avalanche last year.

___

