Officials: Man fatally shot by bailiff during eviction

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man was fatally shot Thursday by a Cleveland Housing Court bailiff as they tried to evict him from his apartment, Cleveland officials said.
A statement said two Housing Court bailiffs knocked on the door of the man's west side apartment around noon and received no answer.
After asking a maintenance worker to help them enter the apartment, the man opened the door and began assaulting the worker and bailiffs with a blunt object, prompting one of the bailiffs to shoot him, officials said.
The man died at a Cleveland hospital. His name and age, as well as the bailiffs names, have not been released.
The Cleveland police Force Investigation Team is investigating.
