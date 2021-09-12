Officials: Magnesium plant in Ohio to bring 200 jobs

Western Magnesium Corp. representatives and elected officials gathered last week at the Cadiz Industrial Park in Harrison County to unveil a sign marking the site of the proposed 300,000 square-foot-plant to be built on the 122-acre site.

Sam Ataya, the company’s executive president and CEO, vowed an eco-friendly environment with a process for producing magnesium metal that would be “the cleanest in the world." He said it would be the first magnesium plant built in the United States in a half-century.