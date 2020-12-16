Officials approve $2.5M for body cameras after Ohio shooting

Meade had been assigned to a U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force on Dec. 4 and had just finished an unsuccessful search for a fugitive Friday afternoon.

U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin said that on the day of the shooting, Meade confronted Goodson outside his home after Goodson, who was not the subject of the fugitive search, drove by and waved a gun at Meade.

Tamala Payne, Goodson’s mother, said her son had gone to the dentist that morning, and then returned with sandwiches for himself, his 5-year-old brother and his grandmother. He was shot after he unlocked and opened the front door, Payne said. Goodson was taken to a hospital where he died.

One witness heard Meade command Goodson to drop his gun, and when he didn't, the deputy shot him, Tobin said. Goodson's family has said no weapon was found when his body was found in the kitchen. Meade's attorney, Mark Collins, disputes the family's account and said Goodson pointed his gun at Meade, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

Goodson had a concealed weapon permit and had hoped to become a firearms instructor, his mother and her attorney, Sean Walton, said Wednesday.

Police have said that a gun was recovered from the scene but have not provided further details.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Goodson died from multiple gunshot wounds in his torso, the Franklin County coroner said. Final results aren’t expected for at least three months. The autopsy did not state whether Goodson was shot in the back or the front, but relatives say he was shot three times in the back.

The state declined a request by Columbus police to review the shooting after Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said the police department waited three days to ask for the state to take the case and after the crime scene had been dismantled.

The case was initially given to city police because the sheriff’s office does not oversee investigations of its own deputies in fatal shootings. Federal investigators, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, the FBI in Cincinnati and the Columbus police are now investigating the case together.

Since the shooting, both the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Marshals' office have distanced themselves from Meade.

Tobin said Friday that Meade’s work on behalf of a Marshals fugitive task force had ended when the shooting happened.

In response, Sheriff Baldwin said if he believed Meade was working on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office when he shot Goodson, he would have called the state’s criminal investigations unit to get involved immediately, as opposed to eight days later.

The conflicting narratives from the three divisions of law enforcement, Columbus police, U.S. Marshals Office and the Sheriff's Office, have begun to distort public trust in the investigation.

“At the beginning of the investigation, officials assumed the shooting was justified,” Sarah Gelsominio, an attorney for the victim's family said. “As a result, this investigation has been tainted.”

In this undated image provided by the Goodson family through their attorney Sean Walton, Casey Goodson Jr. poses for a photo. Walton said Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, a preliminary autopsy report of Goodson, who was killed by an Ohio deputy on Friday, Dec. 4, showed clear signs of him being shot in the back multiple times. (Sean Walton/Courtesy of the Goodson Family via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for the shooting of her son, Casey Goodson Jr., by a Franklin County deputy sheriff, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. About 400 people marched in his honor. A U.S. marshal said Friday that his description of the fatal shooting of a Black man by a white sheriff's deputy as justified was premature and based on insufficient information. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Doral Chenoweth Credit: Doral Chenoweth