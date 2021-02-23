Officials: 3-year-old may have started fire that killed him

The fire in Cincinnati was reported around 2:20 p.m. Monday, and emergency responders soon found Amari Campbell hiding under bed in the burning apartment, city fire officials said. He suffered serious burns and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Campbell's grandmother, who was caring for him at the time, was able to safely escape the flames with the help of neighbors. But the flames and extreme heat prevented the neighbors from getting to the child, officials said.