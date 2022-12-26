Official: 6 found dead after early morning Ohio house fire

Fire crews were called to the house in the village of Newcomerstown at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Six victims were removed from the structure, the Tuscarawas County coroner's office said Monday afternoon. No details about the victims were immediately released pending notification of relatives.

Mayor Pat Cadle said crews from a number of areas were at the scene throughout the night and morning despite what he called “intense cold temperatures.” Cadle told reporters that the community was saddened by "this tragedy and loss of life.”