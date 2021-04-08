Officer who stuffed snow in man's mouth during arrest quits

Hicks resisted officers' attempts to handcuff him, repeatedly telling officers to kill him before and after he was taken to the ground on the snowy front lawn.

The video from Turnure's body camera shows him forcing snow into Hicks’ mouth. Hicks then told officers he could not breathe before they stood him up.

“We disrespected a citizen and for that I apologize,” Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan said at the news conference.

Hicks was charged with domestic violence/menacing and resisting arrest in Akron Municipal Court. He has a court hearing on April 27.

During an interview on Wednesday with his attorney, Eddie Sipplen, Hicks told the Akron Beacon Journal, “I just felt like they was trying to kill me. It was one of the scariest moments of my life.”

Sipplen said he wants Turnure to face criminal charges.