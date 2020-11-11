Officer suspended for actions after Tamir Rice's shooting

The ruling by Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard reversed the police Chief Calvin William's decision not to suspend the supervisor, Cleveland.com reported.

The city’s Civilian Police Review Board had recommended a year ago that Sgt. Janell Rutherford receive an unpaid suspension of six to 10 days for keeping Tamir's 14-year-old sister in the back of a police cruiser for over an hour after he was shot in November 2014.