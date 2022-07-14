Officer critically wounded during domestic call improving

Speaking at a news conference, Clearcreek Police Chief John Terrill said Eric Ney was shot across his face Tuesday by Mark Evers, 65, who was then shot and killed by another officer, Sgt. Nicole Cordero, who had also responded to the call.

Cordero was not injured but has been put on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe.