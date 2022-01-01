Hamburger icon
Off-duty Cleveland police officer shot, killed in carjacking

Authorities say that an off-duty Cleveland police officer was shot and killed in a carjacking and that a suspect is in custody

CLEVELAND (AP) — An off-duty Cleveland police officer was shot and killed in a carjacking, and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was relatively new to the force and fought back but was shot twice during a robbery of his vehicle early Friday evening on Cleveland's west side, officials said.

The shooter took the officer's vehicle, which was tracked down in suburban Euclid, where the suspect was arrested, police say.

The officer was pronounced dead on arrival at Fairview Hospital.

“My heart is aching for the family, for our officers. Senseless. It just doesn’t make any sense,” said incoming Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond.

It's the first fatal shooting of a Cleveland police officer since detective James Skernivitz was shot and killed in September 2020 during an undercover drug operation. A police informant was also killed.

