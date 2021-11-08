Odell Beckham Jr officially waived by Browns, can be claimed

There are only a handful teams with enough current salary-cap space to take on Beckham's contract this season, so it's likely he won't be picked up.

Beckham thought playing in Cleveland gave him his best chance of getting to a Super Bowl, so it's obvious he'll want to join a contender. He's not the playmaker he once was, but he can still stretch a defense.

But there's much more that comes with Beckham, who remains one of the league's most popular players despite a dip in productivity. He had just two 100-yard games in 29 with Cleveland.

On Friday, the Browns announced their intention to release him, ending a strange week that began with his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posting a social media video of plays in which Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw the ball to his son.

Mayfield was “surprised” by the public attack but said after Sunday's win in Cincinnati that he had no hard feelings toward Beckham.

“I wish him well,” Mayfield said. “From a personal standpoint, he’s a good friend of mine. We still haven’t talked, but that doesn’t change things. I wish him the best in his career, but I’m worried about the guys in our locker room.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walks off of the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. The star wide receiver was excused from practice on Wednesday, Nov. 3, a day after his father caused a stir before the trade deadline by sharing a video of quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Credit: Kirk Irwin Credit: Kirk Irwin