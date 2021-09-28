journal-news logo
O'Brien scheduled to start for Reds at White Sox

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
The White Sox will send Reynaldo Lopez to the mound Tuesday and the Reds will give Riley O'Brien the start

Cincinnati Reds (82-75, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (89-68, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Riley O'Brien (0-0, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-3, 3.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -179, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will square off on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 49-27 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .418 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .480 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Reds are 38-38 on the road. Cincinnati has hit 217 home runs as a team this season. Joey Votto leads the club with 35, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 1-0. Lucas Sims secured his first victory and Jesse Winker went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Liam Hendriks took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 60 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 161 hits and has 98 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow), Brian Goodwin: (back).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

