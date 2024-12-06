Oakland heads to Youngstown State for conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: Tuburu Niavalurua and Oakland take on Nico Galette and Youngstown State in Horizon League action Saturday.

The Penguins are 1-1 on their home court. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Galette leads the Penguins with 6.2 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-0 in Horizon League play. Oakland is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

Youngstown State's average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 63.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 69.9 Youngstown State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galette is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Penguins.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.