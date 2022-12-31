Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

Columbus had not lost eight straight in regulation since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Athanasiou gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 11:33 of the first period. But Bemstrom tied it 1 at 8:40 of the first period off a feed by Gaudreau. Nyquist made it 2-1 at 3:50 of the second period with a short-handed goal before Marchenko upped the lead to 3-1 with three seconds left in the second.

The rookie has four goals in eight games since his second call-up from Cleveland and five goals in 12 games for the Blue Jackets

OFF THE ICE

Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine sat his second straight game while in COVID-19 protocol. He has missed 14 games this season because of injury and illness. … Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins replaced Daniil Tarasov as the backup. Tarasov was hit in the mask with a shot during practice Friday. Merzlikins missed the past three games while recovering from COVID-19.

UP NEXT

Chicago: Hosts San Jose on Sunday.

Columbus: At Ottawa on Tuesday.

