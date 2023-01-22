Nyquist helps Blue Jackets rally past Sharks 5-3

Bonino made it 2-0 at 5:39 of the second, but the Blue Jackets controlled the rest of the period.

Columbus finished the second with 12-5 advantage on shots. Gaudreau got them within one, scoring the Blue Jackets' first power-play goal in eight games with 8:41 left. Jenner pulled them even with his 12th just over a minute later.

Sturm gave San Jose a 3-2 lead at 1:53 of the third, but Laine responded with a laser shot from the front of the net 1:11 later.

Nyquist put Columbus ahead with 7:22 remaining and Kuraly added an empty-netter with 1:04 to go.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Boston on Sunday night.

Blue Jackets: At Calgary on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete