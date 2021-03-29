NY Giants grab another free agent, sign DT Danny Shelton

A first-round draft choice with Cleveland in 2015, Shelton has played in 87 career games with 72 starts. He spent three years with the Browns, two with the Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl, and last season with the Lions.

In six seasons, he has 247 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He had 36 tackles and a sack in 12 games with the Lions last season.