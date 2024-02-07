Nutter has 22 in Northern Illinois' 62-59 win over Miami (OH)

Led by Zarigue Nutter's 22 points, the Northern Illinois Huskies defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 62-59 on Tuesday night
news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Zarigue Nutter had 22 points in Northern Illinois' 62-59 win over Miami (OH) on Tuesday night.

Nutter also added seven rebounds for the Huskies (8-14, 2-8 Mid-American Conference). David Coit scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Xavier Amos shot 3 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Reece Potter led the way for the RedHawks (11-12, 5-6) with 10 points. Eian Elmer added eight points for Miami (OH). In addition, Bryce Bultman finished with eight points and five assists.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Northern Illinois visits South Alabama and Miami (OH) travels to play Georgia State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

