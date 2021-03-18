Number of coronavirus cases per capita continues to fall

Those orders will be lifted once the state hits the mark of 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, Gov Mike DeWine said March 4. Those orders would include the statewide mask order and limits on attendance at sporting events and indoor entertainment events.

Ohio saw 143.8 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday, according to newly released state Health Department figures. The number has dropped from 731 cases on Dec. 3 to 445 cases on Feb. 3, and to 155 cases last week.