Nuga scores 23 to lead Kent State over Buffalo 84-81

Kent State led 47-26 at halftime, but trailed 81-75 with 2:02 remaining. Nuga tied it at 81 on a layup and he made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 14 seconds.

Justyn Hamilton had 16 points for Kent State (7-3, 4-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tervell Beck added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Malique Jacobs had seven rebounds and six assists.