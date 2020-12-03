X

Nuga scores 17 to lead Kent State past Point Park 90-41

news | 1 hour ago
Mike Nuga had 17 points and five steals as Kent State romped past Point Park 90-41

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Mike Nuga had 17 points and five steals as Kent State romped past Point Park 90-41 on Wednesday.

Gabe O'Neal added 15 points for Kent State (1-0). Jeremiah Hernandez and Danny Pippen each had 13 points.

Xavier Prince had 10 points for the Pioneers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.