Northwestern faces Cleveland State after Martinelli's 20-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -20; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces Cleveland State after Nick Martinelli scored 20 points in Northwestern's 76-52 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

Northwestern went 12-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Cleveland State went 23-13 overall last season while going 7-7 on the road. The Vikings shot 45.2% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

