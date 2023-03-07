Northern Kentucky ousts No. 1 seed Youngstown State 75-63

Warrick shot 7 for 19 from the floor (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Norse (21-12). Sam Vinson added 17 points and he and Warrick both had six rebounds. Xavier Rhodes pitched in with 12 points and three steals.

Adrian Nelson finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Penguins (24-9). Dwayne Cohill added 16 points and Malek Green scored 10.