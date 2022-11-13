journal-news logo
Northern Kentucky knocks off Cincinnati-Clermont 89-49

news
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
Led by Marques Warrick's 26 points, the Northern Kentucky Norse defeated the Cincinnati Clermont Cougars 89-49 on Saturday

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 26 points to help Northern Kentucky defeat Cincinnati-Clermont 89-49 on Saturday.

Warrick shot 10 for 20, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Norse (1-1). Trevon Faulkner scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Chris Brandon shot 8 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Gavin Rabe led the Cougars (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Greg Marsh added nine points and Morris Duffy had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

