journal-news logo
X

Northern Illinois wins 81-77 over Miami (Ohio)

news
36 minutes ago
Led by David Coit's 21 points, the Northern Illinois Huskies defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 81-77 on Tuesday night

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — David Coit had 21 points and Northern Illinois beat Miami (Ohio) 81-77 on Tuesday night.

Coit was 9 of 15 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Huskies (6-12, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Zarigue Nutter scored 16 points while going 8 of 16 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Kaleb Thornton was 4 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The RedHawks (7-11, 1-4) were led in scoring by Morgan Safford, who finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Anderson Mirambeaux added 18 points, four assists and three steals for Miami. In addition, Mekhi Lairy had 15 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Construction worker rescued from partial building collapse on Liberty...
2
Middletown group has served 42 homeless clients the first nine nights
3
Deteriorating Madison Twp. bridge to be replaced quicker than...
4
Oxford names acting police chief while Jones attends national academy
5
Sonder Brewing to open second taproom in West Chester Twp.
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top