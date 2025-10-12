Northern Illinois visits Ohio in MAC matchup

Key stats

Ohio Offense

Overall: 408.8 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 214.2 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 194.7 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (81st)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 401.3 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 236.8 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 164.5 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (80th)

Northern Illinois Offense

Overall: 255.7 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 99.8 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 155.8 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 10.8 points per game (135th)

Northern Illinois Defense

Overall: 323.0 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 166.8 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 156.2 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (42nd)

Northern Illinois ranks 133rd in third down percentage, converting 27.5% of the time. Ohio ranks 24th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 30.8%.

Team leaders

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 1,266 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Sieh Bangura, 481 yards on 99 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 585 yards on 37 catches, 4 TDs

Northern Illinois

Passing: Josh Holst, 376 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 59.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Telly Johnson Jr., 395 yards on 67 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 289 yards on 28 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Ohio fell to Ball State 20-14 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Navarro passed for 188 yards on 16-of-29 attempts (55.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 77 yards. Bangura had 67 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for five yards. Hendricks put up 104 yards on eight catches.

Northern Illinois fell 16-10 to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 11. Brady Davidson led Northern Illinois with 94 yards on 11-of-26 passing (42.3%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Johnson had 137 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Gary Givens III put up 42 yards on three catches.

Next game

Ohio plays at Eastern Michigan on Oct. 25. Northern Illinois hosts Ball State on Oct. 25.