Northern Illinois visits Ohio after Koker's 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays Ohio after Chelby Koker scored 20 points in Northern Illinois' 60-51 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bobcats are 3-9 on their home court. Ohio allows 73.0 points and has been outscored by 15.7 points per game.

The Huskies are 5-7 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

Ohio averages 57.3 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 69.3 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 66.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 73.0 Ohio allows to opponents.

The Bobcats and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedi Watkins is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brooke Stonebraker is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Koker is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 56.2 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.