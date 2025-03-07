Northern Illinois takes on Miami (OH) following Koker's 24-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Miami (OH) after Chelby Koker scored 24 points in Northern Illinois' 79-70 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks have gone 8-5 at home. Miami (OH) ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Amber Tretter averaging 3.4.

The Huskies have gone 6-11 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Miami (OH)'s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois scores 9.5 more points per game (67.1) than Miami (OH) gives up to opponents (57.6).

The RedHawks and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamar Singer is averaging 6.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the RedHawks. Enjulina Gonzalez is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lexi Carlsen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Koker is shooting 47.5% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.