Northern Illinois says it hasn't received a formal offer amid Mountain West reports

The Mountain West said Thursday that its seven remaining schools have agreed to stay with the conference. They are Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming and Hawaii.

The schools leaving the conference for the Pac-12 in 2026 are Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State.

“Conference realignment is a highly dynamic situation, and NIU appreciates the interest in our strong brand and proven commitment to the success of our student athletes,” Northern Illinois said in its statement. “At this time, we have not received a formal offer to consider a change.”

