North Carolina gets $14M from record telemarketing penalty

“Companies cannot use aggressive tactics to take people’s hard-earned money,” Stein said. Attorneys general of Illinois and Ohio and the Federal Trade Commission also were involved in the settlement, according to his office. The lawsuit was filed in 2009, when now-Gov. Roy Cooper was North Carolina attorney general.

The settlement is the largest civil penalty ever paid to resolve telemarketing under FTC laws, federal attorneys said in a separate release.

Dish said in an emailed statement on Monday that “we respectfully disagree with the underlying liability judgment," but consider the matter resolved.

“We have long taken our compliance with telemarketing laws seriously and we maintain rigorous telemarketing compliance procedures and policies," the statement said.

Stein urged the General Assembly to direct the state’s share of settlement proceeds to improve broadband access

that benefit students working at home during the pandemic.