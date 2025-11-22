North Carolina Central takes on Dayton after Lattimore's 21-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -28.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits Dayton after Gage Lattimore scored 21 points in North Carolina Central's 123-67 win over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

The Flyers are 3-0 on their home court. Dayton has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. North Carolina Central averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Dionte Johnson with 5.7.

Dayton is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.9% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central's 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 14.8 points.

Lattimore is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Khouri Carvey is averaging 14.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.