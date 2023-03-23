Norfolk Southern won't push for one-person train crews

Railroad worker unions argue that operational changes and widespread job cuts across the industry in the past six years have made railroads riskier. They say employees are spread thin after nearly one-third of all rail jobs were eliminated and train crews, in particular, deal with fatigue because they are on call 24/7

The Federal Railroad Administration also is considering a rule that would require two-person crews in most instances.

Earlier this week, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw offered support for some parts of the railroad safety bill while testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee, but he declined when pressed to support a two-person requirement for crews.

Instead, he said, “We are a data-driven organization and I’m not aware of any data that links crew size with safety.”

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union has long opposed attempts by the nation's railroads to cut down crew sizes, citing safety concerns.