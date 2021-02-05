Nonprofit in alleged $60M bribery scheme to plead guilty

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers' office would “reserve comment” until the plea is accepted in court, spokesperson Jennifer Thornton said.

The bailout legislation, known as HB6, was supposed to provide as much as $150 annually for the two nuclear plants, but also contained a provision that would guarantee FirstEnergy profits based on earnings from 2018, a year of weather extremes in its northern Ohio service areas.

The Ohio Supreme Court in late December issued a temporary stay to stop the nuclear subsidy from being collected from Ohio customers starting in January.

Earlier this week, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that his office had reached an agreement with FirstEnergy for the company to forgo collecting revenues from the other ratepayer subsidy, which would have totaled more than $100 million this year.

In addition, prosecutors said the nonprofit Generation Now used around $38 million of FirstEnergy cash to pay for a dirty tricks campaign to prevent an anti-bailout group from collecting enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot.