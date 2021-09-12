journal-news logo
X

Nolan Arenado homers again, Cardinals beat Reds 2-0

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher T.J. McFarland delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Caption
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher T.J. McFarland delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: Scott Kane

Credit: Scott Kane

news
By STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado homered for the second game in a row and five pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Sunday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the second game in a row and five pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Sunday.

St. Louis has won four of six. The Cardinals began the day two games behind Cincinnati and San Diego for the final NL wild-card spot. Cincinnati, which won the first game of the series, has lost five of seven.

Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first off Sonny Gray (7-7), who then retired the next 14 hitters. Arenado, who has 31 homers, also homered in the eighth inning of the Cardinals’ 6-4 victory Saturday night.

St. Louis starter J.A. Happ (9-8) allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Luis Garcia, T.J. McFarland, Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos finished, with Gallegos picking up his eighth save in 15 opportunities.

Happ struck out four and walked one. He was acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline.

McFarland got Asdrubal Cabrera to ground into an inning-ending double play in the seventh.

Gray allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Tyler O’Neill started the two-out rally in the first with a single.

HAPPY DAYS

The Cardinals have won nine of their last 12 day home games. They are 15-9 at home in afternoon contests this season.

THE STREAK STOPS HERE

The Reds won 10 of 19 games against St. Louis this season giving them a season series win for the first time since 2011 when they compiled a 9-6 mark.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Tyler Naquin was held out of the contest due to sore ribs suffered when he collided with teammate Jose Barrero on Saturday.

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson continued his rehab stint with a start Sunday night for Double-A Springfield. He has not allowed an earned run in three previous minor league starts covering 8 2-3 innings.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Wade Miley (12-5, 2.89) will take on Pittsburgh LHP Dillon Peters (0-2. 3.38) in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Miley tossed a no-hitter on May 7 at Cleveland

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (15-7, 2.98) will face New York Mets LHP Rich Hill (6-6, 3.82) on Monday in the first of a three game series in New York. Wainwright is 6-6 with a 4.95 ERA in 13 career starts against the Mets.

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Caption
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: Scott Kane

Credit: Scott Kane

Cincinnati Reds' Delino DeShields hits a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Caption
Cincinnati Reds' Delino DeShields hits a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: Scott Kane

Credit: Scott Kane

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill fields the ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Caption
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill fields the ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: Scott Kane

Credit: Scott Kane

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Caption
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: Scott Kane

Credit: Scott Kane

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, right, gets back up after falling onto Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson while avoiding an inside pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Caption
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, right, gets back up after falling onto Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson while avoiding an inside pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: Scott Kane

Credit: Scott Kane

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Butler County veterans memorial hopes to create ‘a culture of...
2
PHOTOS: Movies that have been filmed in Butler County
3
‘Hometown heroes’ being honored in Fairfield as part of Sept. 11...
4
Fairfield officials stress city services for attracting residents and...
5
Police investigating alleged death, racial threats against girl...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top