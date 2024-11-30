Noin leads Cent. Conn. St. against Dayton after 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Dayton after Lucia Noin scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 66-25 win against the Bridgeport Purple Knights.

The Flyers have gone 4-0 in home games. Dayton is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Devils are 0-4 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Dayton's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St.'s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.7 points for the Flyers.

Dagny Slomack is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 0.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.