journal-news logo
X

Noel's 32 lead Wright State over Green Bay 99-67

news
27 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 99-67 on Thursday night led by Brandon Noel's 32 points

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Noel recorded 32 points as Wright State beat Green Bay 99-67 on Thursday night.

Noel also contributed 12 rebounds for the Raiders (10-8, 3-4 Horizon League). Trey Calvin added 16 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds and six assists. Amari Davis shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Cade Meyer finished with 13 points for the Phoenix (2-16, 1-6). Garren Davis added 12 points and two steals for Green Bay. Zae Blake also had 12 points. The loss was the Phoenix's eighth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
West Chester Amazon center shooting involved 2 delivery drivers, 911...
2
West Chester, Liberty joins Lakota Schools to remember, honor MLK Jr.
3
Middletown MLK Jr. Day events set for Sunday, Monday
4
Hamilton’s annual MLK Jr. Day march set for Monday morning
5
Prosecutors respond to former Butler County auditor’s motion for...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top