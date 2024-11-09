Noel scores 27 in Wright State's 81-68 win over Miami (OH)

Led by Brandon Noel's 27 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 81-68 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel had 27 points in Wright State's 81-68 win against Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Noel also added 16 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Raiders (2-1). Alex Huibregste added 26 points while shooting 11 for 16, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc while he also had six rebounds and three steals. Jack Doumbia finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with eight points.

The RedHawks (1-1) were led by Kam Craft, who recorded 23 points. Miami (OH) also got 12 points, three steals and three blocks from Eian Elmer. Antwone Woolfolk also put up eight points and 10 rebounds.

Huibregste scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Wright State to a 13-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

