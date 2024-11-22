Noel scores 27 as Wright State defeats Princeton 80-62

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 27 points as Wright State beat Princeton 80-62 on Thursday night at the Myrtle Beach Invitational..
Noel added nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Raiders (4-2). Logan Woods shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Keaton Norris shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Xaivian Lee led the Tigers (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jackson Hicke added eight points for Princeton. Jack Scott finished with seven points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead
2
Tri-County Mall redevelopment plan gets green light from Springdale...
3
Ohio Republicans choose Senate President Matt Huffman as new House...
4
Butler Tech leader to leave school after nearly a decade on the job
5
Woman accused of stealing thousands from Edgewood Athletic Boosters was...