Noel and Wright State host Oakland

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Oakland after Brandon Noel scored 23 points in Wright State's 70-57 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-1 in home games. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Woodrich averaging 5.3.

The Raiders are 1-2 on the road. Wright State is third in the Horizon League scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 49.6%.

Oakland is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State scores 10.2 more points per game (77.4) than Oakland gives up to opponents (67.2).

The Golden Grizzlies and Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.Q. Cole is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 12 points.

Alex Huibregste is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists.

