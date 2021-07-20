No wrongdoing found in skywriting by Columbus police chopper

However, the department's flight rules will be updated to "remind" all helicopter crews not to loiter over residential areas without a clear law-enforcement purpose, The Columbus Dispatch reported Tuesday. The newspaper obtained the report through a public records request.

The two-person crew said the maneuver wasn’t planned, but carried out after they noticed on a flight-tracking display they had unintentionally spelled out what resembled a “C” while on patrol April 17. The pilot decided to continue on to spell out a “P” and “D” while they awaited their next call for service.