Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say

Clark County officials say about 20 of the southbound train’s 212 cars, including four tankers, derailed at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in Springfield Township near a business park and the county fairgrounds. Springfield is about 46 miles (74 km) west of the state capital of Columbus.

As a precaution, residents living within 1,000 feet were asked to shelter in place and responding firefighters deployed the county hazmat team as a precaution, but officials early Sunday said the train wasn't carrying hazardous materials and there was "no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time.”