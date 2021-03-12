No. 9 Ohio St beats No. 21 Purdue in OT, reach Big Ten semis

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes played well enough to barely win Thursday. And did the same again Friday. But they've need to find a finishing touch if they hope to contend for the tourney title.

Purdue: Coach Matt Painter's team had been one of the hottest in the Big Ten but was doomed by a miserable first half in Indy. It's only the second loss the Boilermakers have suffered inside the state border. And they won't have to leave the state again this year.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Faces No. 4 Michigan in Saturday’s first semifinal.

Purdue: Will wait to see who they play when the NCAA Tournament bracket comes out Sunday.

___

